$31,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,921KM
VIN 7MUCAABG0PV078270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,921 KM
Vehicle Description
CROSS
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross