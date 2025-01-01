Menu
CROSS

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

24,921 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

13108532

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,921KM
VIN 7MUCAABG0PV078270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,921 KM

Vehicle Description

CROSS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-XXXX

506-452-2200

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross