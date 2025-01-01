Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=400>The 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum AWD delivers a bold blend of luxury and performance. Equipped with premium leather seating, heated and cooled front and rear seats, panoramic roof, JBL sound system, navigation, and Toyota’s advanced driver assist technologies, including a 360° camera, adaptive cruise, lane keeping, and automatic parking. This Crown offers a refined and powerful AWD driving experience. <p data-start=402 data-end=601 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

2023 Toyota Crown

19,773 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Crown

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
12810547

2023 Toyota Crown

Platinum

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

  1. 12810547
  2. 12810547
  3. 12810547
  4. 12810547
  5. 12810547
  6. 12810547
  7. 12810547
  8. 12810547
  9. 12810547
  10. 12810547
  11. 12810547
  12. 12810547
  13. 12810547
  14. 12810547
  15. 12810547
  16. 12810547
  17. 12810547
  18. 12810547
  19. 12810547
Contact Seller

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,773KM
VIN JTDAFAAF9P3000535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 230535
  • Mileage 19,773 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum AWD delivers a bold blend of luxury and performance. Equipped with premium leather seating, heated and cooled front and rear seats, panoramic roof, JBL sound system, navigation, and Toyota’s advanced driver assist technologies, including a 360° camera, adaptive cruise, lane keeping, and automatic parking. This Crown offers a refined and powerful AWD driving experience.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 188,408 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE 101,597 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 27,647 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2023 Toyota Crown