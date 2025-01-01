$49,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
XSE
2023 Toyota Highlander
XSE
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$49,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 232995
- Mileage 51,714 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD blends sporty design with premium features and all-wheel-drive confidence. It comes equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Mitigation, and Evasion Assist. Inside, enjoy heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a power driver and passenger seat, rear A/C, a sunroof, and a power liftgate. Tech highlights include Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, remote start, satellite radio, and a backup camera. With seating for seven, LED headlights, and aggressive styling, the Highlander XSE is built for families who want more than just utility.
Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fredericton Toyota
Email Fredericton Toyota
Fredericton Toyota
Call Dealer
506-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
506-452-2200