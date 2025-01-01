Menu
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD delivers impressive efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology in a stylish family SUV. With seating for seven, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, and a power liftgate, it's designed for both convenience and comfort. Safety comes standard with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and Toyota Safety Sense for added confidence. Inside, you'll find smart device integration, Bluetooth, a premium audio system, and versatile cargo space, all backed by Toyota's proven hybrid reliability. 

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you're not just a customer. You're part of the family, and we're committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

2023 Toyota Highlander

40,798 KM

Details

$50,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

12890483

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$50,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,798KM
VIN 5TDKBRCH6PS575946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 23A946
  • Mileage 40,798 KM

Vehicle Description


The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD delivers impressive efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology in a stylish family SUV. With seating for seven, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, and a power liftgate, it’s designed for both convenience and comfort. Safety comes standard with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and Toyota Safety Sense for added confidence. Inside, you’ll find smart device integration, Bluetooth, a premium audio system, and versatile cargo space, all backed by Toyota’s proven hybrid reliability.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$50,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2023 Toyota Highlander