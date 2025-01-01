$50,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE
Location
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$50,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 23A946
- Mileage 40,798 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD delivers impressive efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology in a stylish family SUV. With seating for seven, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, and a power liftgate, it’s designed for both convenience and comfort. Safety comes standard with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and Toyota Safety Sense for added confidence. Inside, you’ll find smart device integration, Bluetooth, a premium audio system, and versatile cargo space, all backed by Toyota’s proven hybrid reliability.
Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota? When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.
