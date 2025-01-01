$43,990+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V
Hybrid EX-L
2025 Honda CR-V
Hybrid EX-L
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
506-452-2200
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,601KM
VIN 2HKRS6H70SH221383
- Interior Colour Black w/Orange Contrast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 251383
- Mileage 11,601 KM
This 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD blends premium comfort, advanced safety, and exceptional efficiency in a smart all-wheel-drive SUV. Inside, you’ll find leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a power driver and passenger seat with memory settings. The cabin adds luxury touches like a sunroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror, integrated turn signal mirrors, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Technology is fully modern with satellite radio, HD Radio, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, remote start, a power liftgate, and a crisp back-up camera.
Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota?
When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Fredericton Toyota
35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9
$43,990
Fredericton Toyota
506-452-2200
2025 Honda CR-V