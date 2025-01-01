Menu
This 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD blends premium comfort, advanced safety, and exceptional efficiency in a smart all-wheel-drive SUV. Inside, you'll find leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a power driver and passenger seat with memory settings. The cabin adds luxury touches like a sunroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror, integrated turn signal mirrors, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Technology is fully modern with satellite radio, HD Radio, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, remote start, a power liftgate, and a crisp back-up camera. Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota?
When you buy from us, you're not just a customer. You're part of the family, and we're committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

2025 Honda CR-V

11,601 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V

Hybrid EX-L

13194131

2025 Honda CR-V

Hybrid EX-L

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,601KM
VIN 2HKRS6H70SH221383

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black w/Orange Contrast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 251383
  • Mileage 11,601 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD blends premium comfort, advanced safety, and exceptional efficiency in a smart all-wheel-drive SUV. Inside, you’ll find leather seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a power driver and passenger seat with memory settings. The cabin adds luxury touches like a sunroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror, integrated turn signal mirrors, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Technology is fully modern with satellite radio, HD Radio, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, remote start, a power liftgate, and a crisp back-up camera.

Why choose to buy from Fredericton Toyota?
When you buy from us, you’re not just a customer. You’re part of the family, and we’re committed to providing exceptional service every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-XXXX

506-452-2200

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

2025 Honda CR-V