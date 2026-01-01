$2,495+ taxes & licensing
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS 2.7L 4WD
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS 2.7L 4WD
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$2,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,740 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle whatever Canadian roads throw your way? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L 4WD. This capable crossover is ready for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its spacious interior and practical features, it's an excellent choice for families or anyone seeking a dependable vehicle. This particular Santa Fe has been well-maintained and shows 159,740 kilometers on the odometer, offering plenty of life left for its next owner.
This 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is equipped with a robust 2.7L engine paired with an automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, ensuring confident handling in various weather conditions. Whether you're navigating snowy streets or tackling gravel roads, the 4WD system provides enhanced traction and stability. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin designed for convenience, making every drive a pleasure.
Here are five features that make this 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS a standout:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer Canadian winters and challenging terrain with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions.
- Heated Side Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings! These heated mirrors clear themselves quickly, ensuring excellent visibility even in the coldest weather.
- Remote / Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your doors and starting your journey without fumbling for keys, especially handy when your hands are full.
- Cruise Control: Make long drives more relaxing and fuel-efficient by setting your desired speed and letting the cruise control do the work.
- Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel with integrated controls for audio and other functions, enhancing safety and convenience.
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