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<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle whatever Canadian roads throw your way? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L 4WD. This capable crossover is ready for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its spacious interior and practical features, its an excellent choice for families or anyone seeking a dependable vehicle. This particular Santa Fe has been well-maintained and shows 159,740 kilometers on the odometer, offering plenty of life left for its next owner.</p> <p>This 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is equipped with a robust 2.7L engine paired with an automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, ensuring confident handling in various weather conditions. Whether youre navigating snowy streets or tackling gravel roads, the 4WD system provides enhanced traction and stability. Inside, youll find a comfortable and functional cabin designed for convenience, making every drive a pleasure.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS a standout:</p> <ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and challenging terrain with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions.</li> <li><strong>Heated Side Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frosty mornings! These heated mirrors clear themselves quickly, ensuring excellent visibility even in the coldest weather.</li> <li><strong>Remote / Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your doors and starting your journey without fumbling for keys, especially handy when your hands are full.</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Make long drives more relaxing and fuel-efficient by setting your desired speed and letting the cruise control do the work.</li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel with integrated controls for audio and other functions, enhancing safety and convenience.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

159,740 KM

Details Description Features

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 2.7L 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14448100.823527595?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 2.7L 4WD

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,740KM
VIN KM8SB73D55U950859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle whatever Canadian roads throw your way? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2.7L 4WD. This capable crossover is ready for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its spacious interior and practical features, it's an excellent choice for families or anyone seeking a dependable vehicle. This particular Santa Fe has been well-maintained and shows 159,740 kilometers on the odometer, offering plenty of life left for its next owner.


This 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is equipped with a robust 2.7L engine paired with an automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, ensuring confident handling in various weather conditions. Whether you're navigating snowy streets or tackling gravel roads, the 4WD system provides enhanced traction and stability. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin designed for convenience, making every drive a pleasure.


Here are five features that make this 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS a standout:


  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer Canadian winters and challenging terrain with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions.
  • Heated Side Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings! These heated mirrors clear themselves quickly, ensuring excellent visibility even in the coldest weather.
  • Remote / Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking your doors and starting your journey without fumbling for keys, especially handy when your hands are full.
  • Cruise Control: Make long drives more relaxing and fuel-efficient by setting your desired speed and letting the cruise control do the work.
  • Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel with integrated controls for audio and other functions, enhancing safety and convenience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-XXXX

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506-268-0708

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$2,495

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe