$4,495+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Corolla
CE
2006 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 676172
- Mileage 188,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and economical ride that won't break the bank? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution for you with this fantastic used 2006 Toyota Corolla CE sedan. Known for its legendary dependability and low running costs, this Corolla is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical and trustworthy vehicle. With 188,670 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready to embark on many more adventures with its next owner.
This 2006 Toyota Corolla CE offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for smooth city driving and effortless highway cruising, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various Canadian weather conditions. Inside, you'll find a well-equipped cabin designed for your comfort and peace of mind, making it an ideal companion for daily commutes, errands, or weekend getaways.
Here are five features that make this 2006 Toyota Corolla CE a standout:
- Legendary Toyota Reliability: Built with Toyota's renowned engineering, this Corolla is designed for longevity and peace of mind, meaning fewer worries and more driving.
- Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and stress-free driving experience, perfect for navigating busy city streets or cruising on the open road.
- All-Season Confidence with Front-Wheel Drive: Tackle Canadian roads with confidence, knowing this Corolla's front-wheel drive offers excellent traction and stability in diverse weather.
- Comfortable Climate Control with Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter the temperature outside, ensuring a pleasant drive for you and your passengers.
- Enhanced Safety Features: Drive with added security thanks to features like a driver-side airbag, passenger front airbag with an on/off switch, and child safety locks for family peace of mind.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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