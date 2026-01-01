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<p>Looking for a reliable and economical ride that wont break the bank? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution for you with this fantastic used 2006 Toyota Corolla CE sedan. Known for its legendary dependability and low running costs, this Corolla is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical and trustworthy vehicle. With 188,670 kilometers on the odometer, its ready to embark on many more adventures with its next owner.</p> <p>This 2006 Toyota Corolla CE offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for smooth city driving and effortless highway cruising, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various Canadian weather conditions. Inside, youll find a well-equipped cabin designed for your comfort and peace of mind, making it an ideal companion for daily commutes, errands, or weekend getaways.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2006 Toyota Corolla CE a standout:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Legendary Toyota Reliability:</strong> Built with Toyotas renowned engineering, this Corolla is designed for longevity and peace of mind, meaning fewer worries and more driving.</li> <li><strong>Effortless Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and stress-free driving experience, perfect for navigating busy city streets or cruising on the open road.</li> <li><strong>All-Season Confidence with Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle Canadian roads with confidence, knowing this Corollas front-wheel drive offers excellent traction and stability in diverse weather.</li> <li><strong>Comfortable Climate Control with Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay cool and comfortable no matter the temperature outside, ensuring a pleasant drive for you and your passengers.</li> <li><strong>Enhanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with added security thanks to features like a driver-side airbag, passenger front airbag with an on/off switch, and child safety locks for family peace of mind.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2006 Toyota Corolla

188,670 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle
14424883.822685513?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
188,670KM
VIN 2T1BR32EX6C676172

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 676172
  • Mileage 188,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and economical ride that won't break the bank? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution for you with this fantastic used 2006 Toyota Corolla CE sedan. Known for its legendary dependability and low running costs, this Corolla is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a practical and trustworthy vehicle. With 188,670 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready to embark on many more adventures with its next owner.


This 2006 Toyota Corolla CE offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for smooth city driving and effortless highway cruising, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various Canadian weather conditions. Inside, you'll find a well-equipped cabin designed for your comfort and peace of mind, making it an ideal companion for daily commutes, errands, or weekend getaways.


Here are five features that make this 2006 Toyota Corolla CE a standout:


  • Legendary Toyota Reliability: Built with Toyota's renowned engineering, this Corolla is designed for longevity and peace of mind, meaning fewer worries and more driving.
  • Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and stress-free driving experience, perfect for navigating busy city streets or cruising on the open road.
  • All-Season Confidence with Front-Wheel Drive: Tackle Canadian roads with confidence, knowing this Corolla's front-wheel drive offers excellent traction and stability in diverse weather.
  • Comfortable Climate Control with Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter the temperature outside, ensuring a pleasant drive for you and your passengers.
  • Enhanced Safety Features: Drive with added security thanks to features like a driver-side airbag, passenger front airbag with an on/off switch, and child safety locks for family peace of mind.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-XXXX

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506-268-0708

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$4,495

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2006 Toyota Corolla