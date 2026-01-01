$9,500+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
323i
2011 BMW 3 Series
323i
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,152KM
VIN WBAPG7C54BA937762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,152 KM
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
