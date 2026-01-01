Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 BMW 3 Series

155,152 KM

Details

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

Watch This Vehicle
13491062

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

  1. 13491062
  2. 13491062
  3. 13491062
  4. 13491062
  5. 13491062
  6. 13491062
  7. 13491062
  8. 13491062
  9. 13491062
Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,152KM
VIN WBAPG7C54BA937762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,152 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SMB Auto Sales

Used 2015 Ford Fusion S for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2015 Ford Fusion S 196,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD 219,768 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Accent SE 5-Door for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2014 Hyundai Accent SE 5-Door 252,000 KM $3,900 + tax & lic

Email SMB Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

Call Dealer

506-268-XXXX

(click to show)

506-268-0708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2011 BMW 3 Series