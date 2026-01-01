$6,495+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Accord
EX-L Coupe AT
2011 Honda Accord
EX-L Coupe AT
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable ride that offers a touch of luxury without breaking the bank? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a stunning 2011 Honda Accord EX-L Coupe AT. This two-door beauty combines sporty aesthetics with the renowned dependability of Honda, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a car that's as practical as it is pleasurable to drive. With just 111,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Accord is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads.
Step inside this Accord EX-L Coupe and you'll immediately notice the premium feel. The leather interior offers a sophisticated touch, while features like heated front seats and dual climate control ensure comfort for both driver and passenger, no matter the season. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a longer journey, the smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive provide a confident and enjoyable driving experience.
This 2011 Honda Accord EX-L Coupe AT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety. At SMB Auto Sales, we're confident you'll appreciate the thoughtful engineering and quality craftsmanship that Honda is known for. Come on down and see for yourself why this Accord is such a fantastic value.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2011 Honda Accord EX-L Coupe AT stand out:
- Leather Interior & Heated Front Seats: Experience a touch of everyday luxury with the premium leather upholstery, perfectly complemented by heated front seats for ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in or enjoy a breath of fresh air with the power sunroof, adding an open and airy feel to your driving experience.
- Smart / Active Cornering Headlights: Navigate winding roads with enhanced confidence. These intelligent headlights automatically adjust their beam to illuminate your path through turns, improving visibility and safety.
- Dual Climate Control: Keep everyone happy! This feature allows the driver and front passenger to set their own individual temperature preferences, ensuring personalized comfort for every drive.
- Steering Wheel Controls & Cruise Control: Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road. Easily manage your audio system and set your desired speed with convenient steering wheel-mounted controls and cruise control.
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