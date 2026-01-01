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<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable ride that offers a touch of luxury without breaking the bank? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a stunning 2011 Honda Accord EX-L Coupe AT. This two-door beauty combines sporty aesthetics with the renowned dependability of Honda, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a car thats as practical as it is pleasurable to drive. With just 111,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Accord is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads.</p> <p>Step inside this Accord EX-L Coupe and youll immediately notice the premium feel. The leather interior offers a sophisticated touch, while features like heated front seats and dual climate control ensure comfort for both driver and passenger, no matter the season. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a longer journey, the smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive provide a confident and enjoyable driving experience.</p> <p>This 2011 Honda Accord EX-L Coupe AT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety. At SMB Auto Sales, were confident youll appreciate the thoughtful engineering and quality craftsmanship that Honda is known for. Come on down and see for yourself why this Accord is such a fantastic value.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2011 Honda Accord EX-L Coupe AT stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Leather Interior & Heated Front Seats:</strong> Experience a touch of everyday luxury with the premium leather upholstery, perfectly complemented by heated front seats for ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in or enjoy a breath of fresh air with the power sunroof, adding an open and airy feel to your driving experience.</li> <li><strong>Smart / Active Cornering Headlights:</strong> Navigate winding roads with enhanced confidence. These intelligent headlights automatically adjust their beam to illuminate your path through turns, improving visibility and safety.</li> <li><strong>Dual Climate Control:</strong> Keep everyone happy! This feature allows the driver and front passenger to set their own individual temperature preferences, ensuring personalized comfort for every drive.</li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls & Cruise Control:</strong> Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road. Easily manage your audio system and set your desired speed with convenient steering wheel-mounted controls and cruise control.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2011 Honda Accord

111,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L Coupe AT

Watch This Vehicle
14117548.811910557?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L Coupe AT

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,000KM
VIN 1HGCS1B8XBA800707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable ride that offers a touch of luxury without breaking the bank? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a stunning 2011 Honda Accord EX-L Coupe AT. This two-door beauty combines sporty aesthetics with the renowned dependability of Honda, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a car that's as practical as it is pleasurable to drive. With just 111,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Accord is ready for many more adventures on Canadian roads.


Step inside this Accord EX-L Coupe and you'll immediately notice the premium feel. The leather interior offers a sophisticated touch, while features like heated front seats and dual climate control ensure comfort for both driver and passenger, no matter the season. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a longer journey, the smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive provide a confident and enjoyable driving experience.


This 2011 Honda Accord EX-L Coupe AT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and safety. At SMB Auto Sales, we're confident you'll appreciate the thoughtful engineering and quality craftsmanship that Honda is known for. Come on down and see for yourself why this Accord is such a fantastic value.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2011 Honda Accord EX-L Coupe AT stand out:


  • Leather Interior & Heated Front Seats: Experience a touch of everyday luxury with the premium leather upholstery, perfectly complemented by heated front seats for ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in or enjoy a breath of fresh air with the power sunroof, adding an open and airy feel to your driving experience.
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights: Navigate winding roads with enhanced confidence. These intelligent headlights automatically adjust their beam to illuminate your path through turns, improving visibility and safety.
  • Dual Climate Control: Keep everyone happy! This feature allows the driver and front passenger to set their own individual temperature preferences, ensuring personalized comfort for every drive.
  • Steering Wheel Controls & Cruise Control: Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road. Easily manage your audio system and set your desired speed with convenient steering wheel-mounted controls and cruise control.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Exterior

Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-0708

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$6,495

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2011 Honda Accord