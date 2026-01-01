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<p>Looking for a reliable and feature-packed sedan that wont break the bank? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto, a fantastic option for drivers seeking comfort and convenience. This well-equipped sedan offers a smooth ride and a host of amenities designed to make every journey enjoyable. With its spacious interior and practical design, its ready to be your trusted companion for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike.</p> <p>This 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto boasts a robust set of features that enhance both safety and driving pleasure. Youll appreciate the peace of mind that comes with advanced safety systems like Traction Control and Anti-lock Brakes (ABS), working in tandem with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) to keep you in control in various conditions. For added convenience, enjoy the ease of Remote/Keyless Entry, Power Windows, and Power Door Locks, all designed to simplify your daily routine.</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Dual Power Seats:</strong> Experience personalized comfort with dual power-adjustable seats, allowing both driver and front passenger to find their ideal seating position with ease.</li> <li><strong>Heated Side Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frosty mornings! These heated side mirrors ensure clear visibility even in cold Canadian weather, enhancing safety and convenience.</li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls & Cruise Control:</strong> Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road. Control your audio system and set your desired speed with the integrated Steering Wheel Controls and Cruise Control for effortless highway driving.</li> <li><strong>Remote/Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock and access your Sonata with ultimate convenience. No more fumbling for keys in the dark or in bad weather – just a simple click of a button.</li> <li><strong>Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) & Traction Control:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that advanced systems like VSM and Traction Control are actively working to help you maintain stability and grip, especially during challenging driving conditions.</li> </ul> <p>This 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto has 226,000 kilometers on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter. Visit SMB Auto Sales today to explore this well-equipped sedan!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2011 Hyundai Sonata

226,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14203316.814751429?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS Auto

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
226,000KM
VIN 5NPEB4AC5BH266913

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and feature-packed sedan that won't break the bank? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto, a fantastic option for drivers seeking comfort and convenience. This well-equipped sedan offers a smooth ride and a host of amenities designed to make every journey enjoyable. With its spacious interior and practical design, it's ready to be your trusted companion for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike.


This 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto boasts a robust set of features that enhance both safety and driving pleasure. You'll appreciate the peace of mind that comes with advanced safety systems like Traction Control and Anti-lock Brakes (ABS), working in tandem with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) to keep you in control in various conditions. For added convenience, enjoy the ease of Remote/Keyless Entry, Power Windows, and Power Door Locks, all designed to simplify your daily routine.


Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto:


  • Dual Power Seats: Experience personalized comfort with dual power-adjustable seats, allowing both driver and front passenger to find their ideal seating position with ease.
  • Heated Side Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings! These heated side mirrors ensure clear visibility even in cold Canadian weather, enhancing safety and convenience.
  • Steering Wheel Controls & Cruise Control: Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road. Control your audio system and set your desired speed with the integrated Steering Wheel Controls and Cruise Control for effortless highway driving.
  • Remote/Keyless Entry: Unlock and access your Sonata with ultimate convenience. No more fumbling for keys in the dark or in bad weather – just a simple click of a button.
  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) & Traction Control: Drive with confidence knowing that advanced systems like VSM and Traction Control are actively working to help you maintain stability and grip, especially during challenging driving conditions.

This 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto has 226,000 kilometers on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter. Visit SMB Auto Sales today to explore this well-equipped sedan!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-0708

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$2,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2011 Hyundai Sonata