$2,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
GLS Auto
2011 Hyundai Sonata
GLS Auto
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed sedan that won't break the bank? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto, a fantastic option for drivers seeking comfort and convenience. This well-equipped sedan offers a smooth ride and a host of amenities designed to make every journey enjoyable. With its spacious interior and practical design, it's ready to be your trusted companion for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike.
This 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto boasts a robust set of features that enhance both safety and driving pleasure. You'll appreciate the peace of mind that comes with advanced safety systems like Traction Control and Anti-lock Brakes (ABS), working in tandem with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) to keep you in control in various conditions. For added convenience, enjoy the ease of Remote/Keyless Entry, Power Windows, and Power Door Locks, all designed to simplify your daily routine.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto:
- Dual Power Seats: Experience personalized comfort with dual power-adjustable seats, allowing both driver and front passenger to find their ideal seating position with ease.
- Heated Side Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings! These heated side mirrors ensure clear visibility even in cold Canadian weather, enhancing safety and convenience.
- Steering Wheel Controls & Cruise Control: Keep your hands on the wheel and your focus on the road. Control your audio system and set your desired speed with the integrated Steering Wheel Controls and Cruise Control for effortless highway driving.
- Remote/Keyless Entry: Unlock and access your Sonata with ultimate convenience. No more fumbling for keys in the dark or in bad weather – just a simple click of a button.
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) & Traction Control: Drive with confidence knowing that advanced systems like VSM and Traction Control are actively working to help you maintain stability and grip, especially during challenging driving conditions.
This 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS Auto has 226,000 kilometers on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter. Visit SMB Auto Sales today to explore this well-equipped sedan!
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Vehicle Features
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