2012 Mazda MAZDA3

216,800 KM

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport 4-Door

13497336

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport 4-Door

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,800KM
VIN JM1BL1UF7C1582729

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,800 KM

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-XXXX

506-268-0708

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2012 Mazda MAZDA3