$3,895+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring 4-door
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring 4-door
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$3,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 282,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed sedan that won't break the bank? SMB Auto Sales has a fantastic option for you: a pre-owned 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 4-door. This versatile sedan is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, offering a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With its sleek design and a host of convenient features, this MAZDA3 is ready to become your trusted companion on the road.
This 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring has been driven with care and currently shows 282,430 kilometers on the odometer. It's a testament to the enduring quality of Mazda engineering, offering plenty of life left for its next owner. Whether you're a student, a young professional, or a growing family, this MAZDA3 provides a practical and enjoyable way to get around, all while being a smart choice from SMB Auto Sales.
Here are five features that make this 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring stand out:
- Alloy Wheels: Elevate your style with the sporty and sophisticated look of alloy wheels, adding a touch of premium flair to your ride.
- Remote/Keyless Entry: Say goodbye to fumbling for keys in the dark or rain. Effortlessly unlock your doors and start your adventure with the convenience of remote and keyless entry.
- Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your focus on the road while easily managing your audio and cruise control settings directly from the steering wheel.
- Cruise Control: Enjoy a more relaxed and fuel-efficient drive on the highway, allowing you to set your desired speed and let the car do the work.
- Traction Control & Vehicle Stability Management (VSM): Drive with confidence in various conditions. These advanced systems work together to help you maintain control and stability, especially during sudden maneuvers or on slippery surfaces.
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