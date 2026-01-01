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<p>Looking for a reliable and feature-packed sedan that wont break the bank? SMB Auto Sales has a fantastic option for you: a pre-owned 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 4-door. This versatile sedan is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, offering a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With its sleek design and a host of convenient features, this MAZDA3 is ready to become your trusted companion on the road.</p> <p>This 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring has been driven with care and currently shows 282,430 kilometers on the odometer. Its a testament to the enduring quality of Mazda engineering, offering plenty of life left for its next owner. Whether youre a student, a young professional, or a growing family, this MAZDA3 provides a practical and enjoyable way to get around, all while being a smart choice from SMB Auto Sales.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Elevate your style with the sporty and sophisticated look of alloy wheels, adding a touch of premium flair to your ride.</li> <li><strong>Remote/Keyless Entry:</strong> Say goodbye to fumbling for keys in the dark or rain. Effortlessly unlock your doors and start your adventure with the convenience of remote and keyless entry.</li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Keep your focus on the road while easily managing your audio and cruise control settings directly from the steering wheel.</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Enjoy a more relaxed and fuel-efficient drive on the highway, allowing you to set your desired speed and let the car do the work.</li> <li><strong>Traction Control & Vehicle Stability Management (VSM):</strong> Drive with confidence in various conditions. These advanced systems work together to help you maintain control and stability, especially during sudden maneuvers or on slippery surfaces.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

282,430 KM

Details Description Features

$3,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring 4-door

Watch This Vehicle
14145694.812844379?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring 4-door

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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$3,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
282,430KM
VIN JM1BL1V72C1578773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 282,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and feature-packed sedan that won't break the bank? SMB Auto Sales has a fantastic option for you: a pre-owned 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 4-door. This versatile sedan is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on longer journeys, offering a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With its sleek design and a host of convenient features, this MAZDA3 is ready to become your trusted companion on the road.


This 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring has been driven with care and currently shows 282,430 kilometers on the odometer. It's a testament to the enduring quality of Mazda engineering, offering plenty of life left for its next owner. Whether you're a student, a young professional, or a growing family, this MAZDA3 provides a practical and enjoyable way to get around, all while being a smart choice from SMB Auto Sales.


Here are five features that make this 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring stand out:


  • Alloy Wheels: Elevate your style with the sporty and sophisticated look of alloy wheels, adding a touch of premium flair to your ride.
  • Remote/Keyless Entry: Say goodbye to fumbling for keys in the dark or rain. Effortlessly unlock your doors and start your adventure with the convenience of remote and keyless entry.
  • Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your focus on the road while easily managing your audio and cruise control settings directly from the steering wheel.
  • Cruise Control: Enjoy a more relaxed and fuel-efficient drive on the highway, allowing you to set your desired speed and let the car do the work.
  • Traction Control & Vehicle Stability Management (VSM): Drive with confidence in various conditions. These advanced systems work together to help you maintain control and stability, especially during sudden maneuvers or on slippery surfaces.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-XXXX

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506-268-0708

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$3,895

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2012 Mazda MAZDA3