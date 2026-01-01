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<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish hatchback thats perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? SMB Auto Sales has the ideal vehicle for you: a sharp 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT A/T. This front-wheel-drive Elantra GT offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, making it a fantastic choice for anyone seeking reliability and a touch of sporty flair. Its 5-door hatchback design provides excellent cargo space and easy access, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless drive.</p> <p>This Elantra GT is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. Imagine cozying up on chilly mornings with the <strong>heated front seats</strong>, a true luxury for Canadian winters. Stay in control and entertained with <strong>steering wheel controls</strong> that allow you to manage your audio and cruise control without taking your hands off the wheel. The <strong>alloy wheels</strong> add a touch of sophistication to its already attractive exterior, while the <strong>rear window wiper</strong> and <strong>rear defrost</strong> ensure clear visibility in any weather. Plus, with <strong>traction control</strong> and <strong>anti-lock brakes (ABS)</strong>, you can drive with confidence knowing you have enhanced safety features working to keep you stable and in command.</p> <p>This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT A/T is more than just a car; its a smart and practical choice for your next vehicle. Come on down to SMB Auto Sales and see for yourself how this Elantra GT can fit seamlessly into your life.</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT A/T

Watch This Vehicle
14145697.812844463?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT A/T

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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Contact Seller

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN KMHD25LE5DU087906

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 087906
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and stylish hatchback that's perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? SMB Auto Sales has the ideal vehicle for you: a sharp 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT A/T. This front-wheel-drive Elantra GT offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, making it a fantastic choice for anyone seeking reliability and a touch of sporty flair. Its 5-door hatchback design provides excellent cargo space and easy access, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless drive.


This Elantra GT is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. Imagine cozying up on chilly mornings with the heated front seats, a true luxury for Canadian winters. Stay in control and entertained with steering wheel controls that allow you to manage your audio and cruise control without taking your hands off the wheel. The alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication to its already attractive exterior, while the rear window wiper and rear defrost ensure clear visibility in any weather. Plus, with traction control and anti-lock brakes (ABS), you can drive with confidence knowing you have enhanced safety features working to keep you stable and in command.


This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT A/T is more than just a car; it's a smart and practical choice for your next vehicle. Come on down to SMB Auto Sales and see for yourself how this Elantra GT can fit seamlessly into your life.


Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-XXXX

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506-268-0708

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$4,495

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2013 Hyundai Elantra