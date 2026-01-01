$4,495+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT A/T
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT A/T
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 087906
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish hatchback that's perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? SMB Auto Sales has the ideal vehicle for you: a sharp 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT A/T. This front-wheel-drive Elantra GT offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, making it a fantastic choice for anyone seeking reliability and a touch of sporty flair. Its 5-door hatchback design provides excellent cargo space and easy access, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless drive.
This Elantra GT is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. Imagine cozying up on chilly mornings with the heated front seats, a true luxury for Canadian winters. Stay in control and entertained with steering wheel controls that allow you to manage your audio and cruise control without taking your hands off the wheel. The alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication to its already attractive exterior, while the rear window wiper and rear defrost ensure clear visibility in any weather. Plus, with traction control and anti-lock brakes (ABS), you can drive with confidence knowing you have enhanced safety features working to keep you stable and in command.
This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT A/T is more than just a car; it's a smart and practical choice for your next vehicle. Come on down to SMB Auto Sales and see for yourself how this Elantra GT can fit seamlessly into your life.
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