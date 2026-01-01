$4,495+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
i Sport MT 4-Door
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
i Sport MT 4-Door
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,058 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fun-to-drive sedan that won't break the bank? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect fit for you with this pre-owned 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i Sport MT 4-Door. This sporty sedan offers a fantastic driving experience, making every commute or weekend adventure enjoyable. With its sleek design and agile handling, you'll love being behind the wheel of this well-maintained Mazda.
This 2013 MAZDA3 i Sport is equipped with a host of features designed for your comfort and convenience. Inside, you'll find power windows, cruise control, and steering wheel-mounted controls for easy access to your entertainment and vehicle settings. The trip computer keeps you informed about your journey, while the rear defrost ensures clear visibility in colder Canadian weather. Safety is also a priority, with features like anti-lock brakes (ABS), driver and passenger airbags, and vehicle stability management (VSM) providing peace of mind. This Mazda has 163,058 kilometers on the odometer, ready for many more miles of driving enjoyment.
Here are 5 features that make this 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i Sport a standout:
- Remote/Keyless Entry: Say goodbye to fumbling for your keys in the rain or dark. Unlock your doors with ease and hop right in.
- Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road while adjusting your audio or cruise control.
- Cruise Control: Effortlessly maintain your speed on the highway, reducing driver fatigue and improving fuel efficiency.
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM): This advanced system helps you maintain control of your vehicle during challenging driving conditions, adding an extra layer of safety.
- Air Conditioning (A/C): Stay cool and comfortable during those hot summer drives across Canada.
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