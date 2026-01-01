$4,495+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring MT 5-Door
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring MT 5-Door
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile hatchback that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring MT 5-Door. This sporty and practical vehicle offers a fantastic driving experience, whether you're commuting to work, heading out for weekend adventures, or tackling your daily errands. With its efficient gasoline engine and front-wheel drive, it's a smart choice for any driver seeking a blend of performance and economy.
This Mazda3 has been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner, boasting 233,000 kilometers on the odometer. Its 5-door hatchback design provides excellent cargo space and flexibility, making it ideal for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or anything else life throws your way. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed with your convenience and safety in mind.
Here are 5 features that make this 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring MT 5-Door a standout:
- Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of sporty style and enhance the vehicle's overall aesthetic.
- Remote / Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking and starting your car without fumbling for keys.
- Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road while easily managing audio and cruise control.
- Spoiler: Not just for looks, this sporty addition can contribute to the vehicle's aerodynamic profile.
- Dual Climate Control: Ensure you and your passenger are always comfortable with personalized temperature settings.
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