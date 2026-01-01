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<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile hatchback thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring MT 5-Door. This sporty and practical vehicle offers a fantastic driving experience, whether youre commuting to work, heading out for weekend adventures, or tackling your daily errands. With its efficient gasoline engine and front-wheel drive, its a smart choice for any driver seeking a blend of performance and economy.</p> <p>This Mazda3 has been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner, boasting 233,000 kilometers on the odometer. Its 5-door hatchback design provides excellent cargo space and flexibility, making it ideal for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or anything else life throws your way. Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed with your convenience and safety in mind.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that make this 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring MT 5-Door a standout:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Add a touch of sporty style and enhance the vehicles overall aesthetic.</li> <li><strong>Remote / Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking and starting your car without fumbling for keys.</li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road while easily managing audio and cruise control.</li> <li><strong>Spoiler:</strong> Not just for looks, this sporty addition can contribute to the vehicles aerodynamic profile.</li> <li><strong>Dual Climate Control:</strong> Ensure you and your passenger are always comfortable with personalized temperature settings.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring MT 5-Door

Watch This Vehicle
14479456.824688157?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring MT 5-Door

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
233,000KM
VIN JM1BL1L72D1773146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile hatchback that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring MT 5-Door. This sporty and practical vehicle offers a fantastic driving experience, whether you're commuting to work, heading out for weekend adventures, or tackling your daily errands. With its efficient gasoline engine and front-wheel drive, it's a smart choice for any driver seeking a blend of performance and economy.


This Mazda3 has been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner, boasting 233,000 kilometers on the odometer. Its 5-door hatchback design provides excellent cargo space and flexibility, making it ideal for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or anything else life throws your way. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin designed with your convenience and safety in mind.


Here are 5 features that make this 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring MT 5-Door a standout:


  • Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of sporty style and enhance the vehicle's overall aesthetic.
  • Remote / Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking and starting your car without fumbling for keys.
  • Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road while easily managing audio and cruise control.
  • Spoiler: Not just for looks, this sporty addition can contribute to the vehicle's aerodynamic profile.
  • Dual Climate Control: Ensure you and your passenger are always comfortable with personalized temperature settings.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-XXXX

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506-268-0708

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$4,495

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2013 Mazda MAZDA3