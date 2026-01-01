$3,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Hyundai Accent
SE 5-Door
2014 Hyundai Accent
SE 5-Door
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
Sale
$3,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
252,000KM
VIN kmhcu5ae8eu157179
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From SMB Auto Sales
2015 Ford Fusion S 196,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD 219,768 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent SE 5-Door 252,000 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Email SMB Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
Call Dealer
506-268-XXXX(click to show)
$3,895
+ taxes & licensing>
SMB Auto Sales
506-268-0708
2014 Hyundai Accent