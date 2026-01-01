Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

252,000 KM

Details Features

$3,895

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Accent

SE 5-Door

13488774

2014 Hyundai Accent

SE 5-Door

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

Sale

$3,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
252,000KM
VIN kmhcu5ae8eu157179

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

