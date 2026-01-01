Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chrysler 200

167,474 KM

Details Features

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13508615

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,474KM
VIN 1C3CCCAB3FN629810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 629810
  • Mileage 167,474 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SMB Auto Sales

Used 2016 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2016 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD 178,000 KM $9,400 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2014 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD 216,000 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD 174,044 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email SMB Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

Call Dealer

506-268-XXXX

(click to show)

506-268-0708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2015 Chrysler 200