2015 Ford Focus

182,000 KM

$4,795

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Focus

SE Hatch

13488759

2015 Ford Focus

SE Hatch

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,000KM
VIN 1fadp3k24fl284565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

More inventory From SMB Auto Sales

2015 Ford Fusion S
2015 Ford Fusion S 196,000 KM $5,900
2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD
2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD 219,768 KM $8,495
2014 Hyundai Accent SE 5-Door
2014 Hyundai Accent SE 5-Door 252,000 KM $3,900

SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

$4,795

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2015 Ford Focus