2015 Ford Focus
SE Hatch
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$4,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,000KM
VIN 1fadp3k24fl284565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
