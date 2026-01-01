$4,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Kia Soul
Base
2015 Kia Soul
Base
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$4,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220,000KM
VIN kndjn2a25f7768820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 768820
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From SMB Auto Sales
2015 Kia Soul Base 220,000 KM $4,895 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT 190,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan 6MT 179,229 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Email SMB Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
Call Dealer
506-268-XXXX(click to show)
$4,895
+ taxes & licensing>
SMB Auto Sales
506-268-0708
2015 Kia Soul