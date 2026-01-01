Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Soul

220,000 KM

Details Features

$4,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Soul

Base

Watch This Vehicle
13500767

2015 Kia Soul

Base

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

  1. 13500767
  2. 13500767
  3. 13500767
  4. 13500767
  5. 13500767
  6. 13500767
  7. 13500767
Contact Seller

$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,000KM
VIN kndjn2a25f7768820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 768820
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SMB Auto Sales

Used 2015 Kia Soul Base for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2015 Kia Soul Base 220,000 KM $4,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2017 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT 190,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan 6MT for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan 6MT 179,229 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Email SMB Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

Call Dealer

506-268-XXXX

(click to show)

506-268-0708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,895

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2015 Kia Soul