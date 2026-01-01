Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

101,000 KM

Details

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra

Base

13497333

2015 Nissan Micra

Base

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,000KM
VIN 3n1ck3cp4fl216482

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2015 Nissan Micra