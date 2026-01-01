$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
Base
2015 Nissan Micra
Base
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,000KM
VIN 3n1ck3cp4fl216482
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
