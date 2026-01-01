Menu
2015 RAM 1500

233,737 KM

$9,495

$9,495 + taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

13508612

2015 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,737KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT3FS655264

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233,737 KM

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SMB Auto Sales

Used 2015 Kia Soul Base for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2015 Kia Soul Base 220,000 KM $4,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2017 Honda Civic EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT 190,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan 6MT for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan 6MT 179,229 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2015 RAM 1500