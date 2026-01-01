$9,495+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,737KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT3FS655264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 233,737 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
