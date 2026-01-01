$6,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Forte5
LX
2016 Kia Forte5
LX
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 468273
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and practical ride that won't break the bank? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect solution for you with this 2016 Kia Forte5 LX. This sporty hatchback is designed to handle your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between, offering a fantastic blend of style and functionality. Its sleek design turns heads, while the spacious interior ensures comfort for you and your passengers.
Under the hood, you'll find a reliable gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making for an effortless driving experience. The front-wheel drive provides confident handling, and with 209,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Forte5 has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles of enjoyment. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this Kia Forte5 LX is a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable and enjoyable vehicle.
Here are 5 features that make this 2016 Kia Forte5 LX a standout:
- Hatchback Versatility: Effortlessly switch between passenger comfort and cargo hauling with the flexible hatchback design, perfect for everything from groceries to gear.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a seamless and stress-free driving experience with the responsive automatic transmission, ideal for city driving and long highway stretches.
- Confident Front-Wheel Drive: Navigate Canadian roads with confidence thanks to the stable and predictable handling provided by the front-wheel drive system.
- Spacious 5-Door Design: Easy access for all passengers and ample room for everyone, making every trip comfortable and convenient.
- Proven Kia Reliability: Benefit from Kia's reputation for building durable and long-lasting vehicles, ensuring peace of mind for your investment.
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