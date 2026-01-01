Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Sorento

219,768 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13488777

2016 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

  1. 13488777
  2. 13488777
  3. 13488777
  4. 13488777
  5. 13488777
  6. 13488777
  7. 13488777
  8. 13488777
  9. 13488777
Contact Seller

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,768KM
VIN 5XYPHDA51GG056820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SMB Auto Sales

Used 2015 Ford Fusion S for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2015 Ford Fusion S 196,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD 219,768 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Accent SE 5-Door for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2014 Hyundai Accent SE 5-Door 252,000 KM $3,900 + tax & lic

Email SMB Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

Call Dealer

506-268-XXXX

(click to show)

506-268-0708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2016 Kia Sorento