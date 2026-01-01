Menu
2016 Mitsubishi RVR

178,000 KM

$9,400

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

13505153

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
VIN JA4AJ4AW8GZ609221

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 178,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

