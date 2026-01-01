$7,895+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
2016 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$7,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD. This capable crossover is perfect for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between, offering the peace of mind that comes with All-Wheel Drive. With 172,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Rogue has been well-loved and is eager to continue serving its next owner with dependable performance.
Step inside this 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD and discover a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The spacious interior is designed with your needs in mind, featuring a host of modern amenities to make every journey more enjoyable. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out of town, this Rogue is equipped to handle it all with confidence and ease.
Here are 5 features that make this 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD a standout choice:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any weather condition with confidence, from snowy highways to slippery backroads.
- Navigation Package: Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
- Remote / Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking and starting your Rogue without fumbling for keys.
- Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road while managing audio and cruise control.
- Alloy / Aluminum Wheels: Add a touch of style and sportiness to your Rogue's already impressive exterior.
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