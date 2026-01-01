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<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD. This capable crossover is perfect for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between, offering the peace of mind that comes with All-Wheel Drive. With 172,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Rogue has been well-loved and is eager to continue serving its next owner with dependable performance.</p> <p>Step inside this 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD and discover a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The spacious interior is designed with your needs in mind, featuring a host of modern amenities to make every journey more enjoyable. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out of town, this Rogue is equipped to handle it all with confidence and ease.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that make this 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD a standout choice:</p> <ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence, from snowy highways to slippery backroads.</li> <li><strong>Navigation Package:</strong> Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.</li> <li><strong>Remote / Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of unlocking and starting your Rogue without fumbling for keys.</li> <li><strong>Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road while managing audio and cruise control.</li> <li><strong>Alloy / Aluminum Wheels:</strong> Add a touch of style and sportiness to your Rogues already impressive exterior.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Nissan Rogue

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14145703.812844532?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2016 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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Contact Seller

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
172,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV9GC790481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD. This capable crossover is perfect for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between, offering the peace of mind that comes with All-Wheel Drive. With 172,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Rogue has been well-loved and is eager to continue serving its next owner with dependable performance.


Step inside this 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD and discover a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The spacious interior is designed with your needs in mind, featuring a host of modern amenities to make every journey more enjoyable. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out of town, this Rogue is equipped to handle it all with confidence and ease.


Here are 5 features that make this 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD a standout choice:


  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any weather condition with confidence, from snowy highways to slippery backroads.
  • Navigation Package: Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
  • Remote / Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of unlocking and starting your Rogue without fumbling for keys.
  • Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road while managing audio and cruise control.
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels: Add a touch of style and sportiness to your Rogue's already impressive exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-XXXX

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506-268-0708

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$7,895

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2016 Nissan Rogue