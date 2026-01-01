Menu
2017 Honda Civic

179,229 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 6MT

13497339

2017 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 6MT

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,229KM
VIN 2HGFC2E58HH029157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2017 Honda Civic