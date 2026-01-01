$9,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda Civic
LX Sedan 6MT
2017 Honda Civic
LX Sedan 6MT
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,229KM
VIN 2HGFC2E58HH029157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,229 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From SMB Auto Sales
2017 Honda Civic LX Sedan 6MT 179,229 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra Base 101,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 i Sport 4-Door 216,800 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Email SMB Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
Call Dealer
506-268-XXXX(click to show)
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing>
SMB Auto Sales
506-268-0708
2017 Honda Civic