Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Civic

190,000 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle
13498022

2017 Honda Civic

EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

  1. 13498022.776722139?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=34117
  2. 13498022
  3. 13498022
  4. 13498022
  5. 13498022
  6. 13498022
  7. 13498022
  8. 13498022
  9. 13498022
  10. 13498022
  11. 13498022
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,000KM
VIN 2hgfc2f84hh020660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 020660
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SMB Auto Sales

Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2011 BMW 3 Series 323i 155,152 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 6A for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 6A 180,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion S for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2015 Ford Fusion S 196,000 KM $5,895 + tax & lic

Email SMB Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

Call Dealer

506-268-XXXX

(click to show)

506-268-0708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2017 Honda Civic