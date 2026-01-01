$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT
2017 Honda Civic
EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,000KM
VIN 2hgfc2f84hh020660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 020660
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing>
SMB Auto Sales
506-268-0708
2017 Honda Civic