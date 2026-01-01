$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
SE AWD
2018 Ford EcoSport
SE AWD
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and capable compact SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads, no matter the season? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE AWD. This stylish hatchback is ready for your next adventure, whether it's a daily commute through the city or a weekend getaway. With its intelligent 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence and control you need to tackle any weather conditions that come your way.
This 2018 Ford EcoSport SE AWD boasts a comfortable and convenient interior, designed with your needs in mind. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience, while features like power windows and cruise control add to the ease of your journey. Plus, with 209,345 kilometers on the odometer, this EcoSport has proven its reliability and is eager to continue serving you for many more miles to come.
Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE AWD a standout choice:
- HEATED FRONT SEATS: Say goodbye to chilly mornings! These toasty seats will keep you warm and comfortable throughout the colder Canadian months.
- 4-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any road condition with confidence. This system provides superior traction and stability, making winter driving a breeze.
- Fog Lights: Enhance your visibility during inclement weather, ensuring a safer and more secure drive when visibility is low.
- Cruise Control: Relax on longer drives and maintain a consistent speed effortlessly, reducing driver fatigue.
- Alloy / Aluminum Wheels: Not only do these wheels add a touch of sporty style to the EcoSport's exterior, but they also contribute to a lighter and more responsive ride.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From SMB Auto Sales
Email SMB Auto Sales
SMB Auto Sales
Call Dealer
506-268-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
506-268-0708