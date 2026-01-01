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<p>Looking for a versatile and capable compact SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads, no matter the season? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE AWD. This stylish hatchback is ready for your next adventure, whether its a daily commute through the city or a weekend getaway. With its intelligent 4-wheel drive system, youll have the confidence and control you need to tackle any weather conditions that come your way.</p> <p>This 2018 Ford EcoSport SE AWD boasts a comfortable and convenient interior, designed with your needs in mind. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience, while features like power windows and cruise control add to the ease of your journey. Plus, with 209,345 kilometers on the odometer, this EcoSport has proven its reliability and is eager to continue serving you for many more miles to come.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE AWD a standout choice:</p> <ul> <li><strong>HEATED FRONT SEATS:</strong> Say goodbye to chilly mornings! These toasty seats will keep you warm and comfortable throughout the colder Canadian months.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence. This system provides superior traction and stability, making winter driving a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Fog Lights:</strong> Enhance your visibility during inclement weather, ensuring a safer and more secure drive when visibility is low.</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax on longer drives and maintain a consistent speed effortlessly, reducing driver fatigue.</li> <li><strong>Alloy / Aluminum Wheels:</strong> Not only do these wheels add a touch of sporty style to the EcoSports exterior, but they also contribute to a lighter and more responsive ride.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Ford EcoSport

209,345 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford EcoSport

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14177617.813893083?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34117

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE AWD

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
209,345KM
VIN MAJ6P1ULXJC237214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and capable compact SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads, no matter the season? SMB Auto Sales is excited to present this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE AWD. This stylish hatchback is ready for your next adventure, whether it's a daily commute through the city or a weekend getaway. With its intelligent 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence and control you need to tackle any weather conditions that come your way.


This 2018 Ford EcoSport SE AWD boasts a comfortable and convenient interior, designed with your needs in mind. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience, while features like power windows and cruise control add to the ease of your journey. Plus, with 209,345 kilometers on the odometer, this EcoSport has proven its reliability and is eager to continue serving you for many more miles to come.


Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Ford EcoSport SE AWD a standout choice:


  • HEATED FRONT SEATS: Say goodbye to chilly mornings! These toasty seats will keep you warm and comfortable throughout the colder Canadian months.
  • 4-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any road condition with confidence. This system provides superior traction and stability, making winter driving a breeze.
  • Fog Lights: Enhance your visibility during inclement weather, ensuring a safer and more secure drive when visibility is low.
  • Cruise Control: Relax on longer drives and maintain a consistent speed effortlessly, reducing driver fatigue.
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels: Not only do these wheels add a touch of sporty style to the EcoSport's exterior, but they also contribute to a lighter and more responsive ride.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

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506-268-XXXX

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506-268-0708

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SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2018 Ford EcoSport