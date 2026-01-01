Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Escape

229,000 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13488771

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

  1. 13488771
  2. 13488771
  3. 13488771
  4. 13488771
  5. 13488771
  6. 13488771
  7. 13488771
  8. 13488771
  9. 13488771
  10. 13488771
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,000KM
VIN 1fmcu9hd5jud10292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # d10292
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SMB Auto Sales

Used 2015 Ford Fusion S for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2015 Ford Fusion S 196,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2016 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD 219,768 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Accent SE 5-Door for sale in Grand Falls, NB
2014 Hyundai Accent SE 5-Door 252,000 KM $3,900 + tax & lic

Email SMB Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

Call Dealer

506-268-XXXX

(click to show)

506-268-0708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2018 Ford Escape