$10,495+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 AWD
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 AWD
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 531871
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle whatever Canadian roads throw your way? SMB Auto Sales has the perfect vehicle for you: a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD. This capable SUV is ready for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its spacious interior and comfortable ride, it's designed to make every journey enjoyable for you and your passengers.
This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD, with 174,000 kilometers on the odometer, offers a fantastic blend of practicality and performance. Its All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and stability in various weather conditions, making it an excellent choice for navigating Canadian winters. Whether you're hauling groceries, heading to the cottage, or embarking on a road trip, this Santa Fe is equipped to meet your needs with its adaptable cargo space and comfortable seating.
Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD a standout:
- Go Anywhere Capability with All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and challenging terrain with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring superior traction and stability.
- Spacious and Versatile Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family outings, road trips, or hauling gear for your hobbies.
- Smooth and Responsive Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a seamless automatic transmission that provides a comfortable and efficient ride.
- Proven Reliability of Hyundai: Benefit from the renowned dependability and quality engineering that Hyundai vehicles are known for, offering peace of mind on every drive.
- Comfortable and Practical SUV Design: This Sport trim offers a well-appointed cabin designed for everyday comfort and convenience, making it a pleasure to drive.
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