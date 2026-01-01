Menu
2018 Kia Forte

246,000 KM

$5,595

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

LX 6M

13508618

2018 Kia Forte

LX 6M

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$5,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
246,000KM
VIN 3kpfk4a73je184043

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

SMB Auto Sales

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

$5,595

+ taxes & licensing>

SMB Auto Sales

506-268-0708

2018 Kia Forte