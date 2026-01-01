$17,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mazda CX-5
GX
2019 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm3kfbbl2k0586639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 586639
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Mazda CX-5 · Suv · Driven 159,000 kilometers2019 Mazda CX5 AWDFinancing & Warranty available Delivery available 2.5L Automatic156,000kmFully loadedHeated seatsBack up cameraTrailer hitchNew winter tiresVery clean, Good shape, Works goodInspected until May 2026Licensed until May 2026
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From SMB Auto Sales
Email SMB Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
Call Dealer
506-268-XXXX(click to show)
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing>
SMB Auto Sales
506-268-0708
2019 Mazda CX-5