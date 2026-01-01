Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

159,000 KM

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

GX

13477771

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

SMB Auto Sales

769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7

506-268-0708

  11. 1768508202
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm3kfbbl2k0586639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 586639
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mazda CX5 AWD
Financing & Warranty available 
Delivery available 
2.5L Automatic
156,000km
Fully loaded
Heated seats
Back up camera
Trailer hitch
New winter tires
Very clean, Good shape, Works good
Inspected until May 2026
Licensed until May 2026

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

