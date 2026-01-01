$9,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Hyundai KONA
SE AWD
2020 Hyundai KONA
SE AWD
Location
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
506-268-0708
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,170KM
VIN KM8K1CAA2LU542675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 542675
- Mileage 210,170 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From SMB Auto Sales
2015 Kia Forte EX 120,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Impala LT 180,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 184,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Email SMB Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SMB Auto Sales
769 BLVD E H Daigle, Grand Falls, NB E3Z 3C7
Call Dealer
506-268-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing>
SMB Auto Sales
506-268-0708
2020 Hyundai KONA