$2,100+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2001 Subaru Forester
s
2001 Subaru Forester
s
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
Used
242,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1SF65521H765931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,607 KM
Vehicle Description
runs and drives
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
roof_rack
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Window_Defogger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 93,904 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2001 Subaru Forester s 242,607 KM $2,100 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 173,690 KM $1,899 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Moncton
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2001 Subaru Forester