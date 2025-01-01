Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>runs and drives</p>

2001 Subaru Forester

242,607 KM

Details Description Features

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2001 Subaru Forester

s

Watch This Vehicle
13076455

2001 Subaru Forester

s

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

  1. 13076455
  2. 13076455
  3. 13076455
  4. 13076455
  5. 13076455
  6. 13076455
  7. 13076455
  8. 13076455
  9. 13076455
  10. 13076455
  11. 13076455
  12. 13076455
Contact Seller

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
242,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1SF65521H765931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,607 KM

Vehicle Description

runs and drives

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
roof_rack
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Window_Defogger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium for sale in Moncton, NB
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 93,904 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Subaru Forester s for sale in Moncton, NB
2001 Subaru Forester s 242,607 KM $2,100 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 173,690 KM $1,899 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,100

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2001 Subaru Forester