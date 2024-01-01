Menu
Account
Sign In
<ul><li>Brakes / Bearings are producing noise</li><li>Rust on rockers and undercarriage</li><li>Slight exhaust leak</li></ul>

2003 Toyota Corolla

176,932 KM

Details Description Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

  1. 11406010
  2. 11406010
  3. 11406010
  4. 11406010
  5. 11406010
  6. 11406010
  7. 11406010
  8. 11406010
  9. 11406010
  10. 11406010
Contact Seller

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,932KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E13C759663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,932 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Brakes / Bearings are producing noise
  • Rust on rockers and undercarriage
  • Slight exhaust leak

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2019 Ford Transit Connect 250,881 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Prius V Five for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2012 Toyota Prius V Five 211,747 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 1997 Ford Expedition for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
1997 Ford Expedition 302,179 KM $5,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Corolla