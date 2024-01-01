$1,800+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
Used
176,932KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E13C759663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Mist Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,932 KM
Vehicle Description
- Brakes / Bearings are producing noise
- Rust on rockers and undercarriage
- Slight exhaust leak
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
