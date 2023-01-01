Menu
2007 Kia Spectra

171,011 KM

Details Description Features

$2,100

+ tax & licensing
$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Kia Spectra

2007 Kia Spectra

EX

2007 Kia Spectra

EX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

171,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10003778
  • Stock #: 424277-07
  • VIN: KNAFE121075424277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives. No known problems. Some rust on rockers and quatrers.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Moncton to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Pulse Wiper ...

