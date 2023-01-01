Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

313,011 KM

$2,100

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Location

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

313,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055280
  • Stock #: 51-23-013416-07
  • VIN: JTDBT923571127990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 313,011 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Starts & Drives
  • Sticker good until 2024
AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Moncton to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Pulse Wiper  • Tachometer  • Second Row Folding Seat  • Tilt Steering Column  • Fro...

