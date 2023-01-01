$2,100+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2007 Toyota Yaris
2007 Toyota Yaris
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
313,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10055280
- Stock #: 51-23-013416-07
- VIN: JTDBT923571127990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 313,011 KM
Vehicle Description
- Starts & Drives
- Sticker good until 2024
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Pulse Wiper • Tachometer • Second Row Folding Seat • Tilt Steering Column • Fro...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Moncton
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3