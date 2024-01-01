$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Toyota Camry
CE
2008 Toyota Camry
CE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
171,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K88U749011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,328 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Moncton
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
2008 Toyota Camry