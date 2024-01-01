Menu
2008 Toyota Camry

171,328 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Camry

CE

2008 Toyota Camry

CE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

171,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K88U749011

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,328 KM

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

2008 Toyota Camry