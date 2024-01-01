Menu
<p>This 2009 Mini Cooper is showing two engine codes PO300 and P2414. The engine in this vehicle needs replacement.</p>

2009 MINI Cooper

156,135 KM

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
2009 MINI Cooper

2009 MINI Cooper

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

156,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWMF33599TU72327

  • Exterior Colour Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 156,135 KM

This 2009 Mini Cooper is showing two engine codes PO300 and P2414. The engine in this vehicle needs replacement.

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

2009 MINI Cooper