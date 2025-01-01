$2,300+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,587KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE9AR312155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 51-25-021285-10
- Mileage 155,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives. Brakes noisy. Rockers rusted. Engine light on. Engine misfire.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Moncton
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan