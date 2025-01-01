Menu
<p>Runs and drives. Brakes noisy. Rockers rusted. Engine light on. Engine misfire.</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

155,587 KM

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12380823

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,587KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE9AR312155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51-25-021285-10
  • Mileage 155,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives. Brakes noisy. Rockers rusted. Engine light on. Engine misfire.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan