$2,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Hyundai Accent
SE
2010 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
151,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHCN3BC1AU174950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 151,194 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives. Suspension noisy. Brakes noisy. Front end damaged.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
1989 Chevrolet C1500/K1500 8-ft. Bed 134,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
2007 Lexus ES 350 292,523 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
2008 Smart fortwo Pure 105,635 KM $3,100 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Moncton
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2010 Hyundai Accent