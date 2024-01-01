Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs and drives. Suspension noisy. Brakes noisy. Front end damaged.</p>

2010 Hyundai Accent

151,194 KM

Details Description Features

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Accent

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

  1. 10916618
  2. 10916618
  3. 10916618
  4. 10916618
  5. 10916618
  6. 10916618
  7. 10916618
  8. 10916618
  9. 10916618
  10. 10916618
  11. 10916618
  12. 10916618
Contact Seller

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCN3BC1AU174950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 151,194 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives. Suspension noisy. Brakes noisy. Front end damaged.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 1989 Chevrolet C1500/K1500 8-ft. Bed for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
1989 Chevrolet C1500/K1500 8-ft. Bed 134,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Lexus ES 350 for sale in La Prairie, QC
2007 Lexus ES 350 292,523 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Smart fortwo Pure for sale in La Prairie, QC
2008 Smart fortwo Pure 105,635 KM $3,100 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Accent