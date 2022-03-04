2010 Toyota RAV4

$11,493 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 3 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8646212

8646212 Stock #: 104635

104635 VIN: 2T3DK4DVXAW024635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 194,301 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

