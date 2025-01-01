Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>runs and drives, brakes are rusty</p>

2011 Subaru Impreza

93,904 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i Premium

Watch This Vehicle
13076458

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i Premium

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

  1. 13076458
  2. 13076458
  3. 13076458
  4. 13076458
  5. 13076458
  6. 13076458
  7. 13076458
  8. 13076458
  9. 13076458
  10. 13076458
  11. 13076458
  12. 13076458
  13. 13076458
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,904KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GH6B63BH819932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Camellia Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,904 KM

Vehicle Description

runs and drives, brakes are rusty

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Locking_Differential
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium for sale in Moncton, NB
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 93,904 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Subaru Forester s for sale in Moncton, NB
2001 Subaru Forester s 242,607 KM $2,100 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 173,690 KM $1,899 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2011 Subaru Impreza