Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>runs and drives, has some rust</p>

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

193,236 KM

Details Description Features

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
13116023

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

  1. 13116023
  2. 13116023
  3. 13116023
  4. 13116023
  5. 13116023
  6. 13116023
  7. 13116023
  8. 13116023
  9. 13116023
  10. 13116023
  11. 13116023
  12. 13116023
  13. 13116023
  14. 13116023
  15. 13116023
Contact Seller

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZC5EU8CF371652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,236 KM

Vehicle Description

runs and drives, has some rust

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2006 Toyota Matrix for sale in Peterborough, ON
2006 Toyota Matrix 172,749 KM $2,612 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring for sale in Peterborough, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 90,315 KM $4,112 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Subaru Impreza for sale in Peterborough, ON
2006 Subaru Impreza 136,841 KM $3,212 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Chevrolet Malibu