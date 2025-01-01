$1,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,236KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZC5EU8CF371652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,236 KM
Vehicle Description
runs and drives, has some rust
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2006 Toyota Matrix 172,749 KM $2,612 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 90,315 KM $4,112 + tax & lic
2006 Subaru Impreza 136,841 KM $3,212 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Moncton
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2012 Chevrolet Malibu