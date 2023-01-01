2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$3,200 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 3 , 3 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10003781

10003781 Stock #: 51-23-013111-12

51-23-013111-12 VIN: 2C4RDGBGXCR174277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 323,365 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.