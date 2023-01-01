2013 Hyundai Elantra...

$2,600 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 4 , 6 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10055286

10055286 Stock #: 51-23-013067-13

51-23-013067-13 VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH286984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 334,658 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.