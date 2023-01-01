Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

256,000 KM

Details

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

S

S

Location

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

256,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10174686
  • Stock #: 51-23-013486-13
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT7DW021855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51-23-013486-13
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Noise in Transmission
AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Moncton to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Moncton

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

