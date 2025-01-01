Menu
4DR SDN AT CE

2013 Toyota Corolla

95,159 KM

Details

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

13194125

2013 Toyota Corolla

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,159KM
VIN 2T1BU4EEXDC022849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,159 KM

Vehicle Description

4DR SDN AT CE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

