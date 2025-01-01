$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
Location
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
506-857-8611
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,159KM
VIN 2T1BU4EEXDC022849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,159 KM
Vehicle Description
4DR SDN AT CE
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
