2013 Toyota Corolla

167,798 KM

Details Description Features

$9,798

+ tax & licensing
$9,798

+ taxes & licensing

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

$9,798

+ taxes & licensing

167,798KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8636903
  • Stock #: 137815
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8DC047815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 137815
  • Mileage 167,798 KM

Vehicle Description

The future is all about flexibility. That’s why the interior of Corolla has been designed to accommodate a lifestyle. One minute you’re hauling your friends, the next minute, enough gear to outfit your band. Got big plans and bigger cargo? Rear seats easily fold down to fit fewer friends and more stuff. Corolla is designed to be the perfect partner no matter what you, or your friends, decide to do.

Purchase with peace of mind knowing our Toyota Corolla has been through a 120-point inspection by our Certified Technicians, and is now cleaned and ready for the road!

We offer our pre-owned inventory at bottom line prices. Equally important, your purchase experience will be made easy and straight forward by our transparent market value pricing structure, eliminating the need for negotiations. Don't wait another minute! Right vehicle! Right price!

Acadia Toyota has been family owned and operated for 50 years. We have been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Customer Satisfaction 6 times and pride ourselves on putting customer service first. Choose Happiness, Choose Acadia Toyota.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirror(s)
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

