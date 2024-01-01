Menu
<p>Needs engine or repair. Not running not road tested. Possible more issues.</p>

2013 Toyota Highlander

277,075 KM

$4,100

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3

844-536-6987

277,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDBK3EH9DS198938

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 277,075 KM

Needs engine or repair. Not running not road tested. Possible more issues.

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

