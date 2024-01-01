$4,100+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Toyota Highlander
2013 Toyota Highlander
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
844-536-6987
$4,100
+ taxes & licensing
277,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDBK3EH9DS198938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 277,075 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Needs engine or repair. Not running not road tested. Possible more issues.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2008 Toyota Tundra 5.7L Long Bed 146,810 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Tucson 213,874 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 177,405 KM $5,199 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Moncton
1040 McLaughlin Drive, Moncton, NB E1G 3R3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,100
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2013 Toyota Highlander